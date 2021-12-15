Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 660 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Bank OZK by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Bank OZK by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Bank OZK by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Bank OZK by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank OZK by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $44.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.25. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $48.15.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a net margin of 46.64% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

