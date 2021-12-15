Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 680 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 17.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 53.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $66.81 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $65.22 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.59 and its 200-day moving average is $68.89.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

