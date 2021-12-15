Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 2,000 Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVDL. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $90,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $92,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 135.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 16,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVDL. Zacks Investment Research raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $11.59.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

