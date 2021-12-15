Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 919 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in FMC by 40.7% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FMC by 19.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in FMC by 8.1% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $104.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.66. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

FMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.43.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

