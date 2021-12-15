Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 308.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $111,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $191,000.

Shares of PTH opened at $144.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.25. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $137.73 and a 1 year high of $193.97.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

