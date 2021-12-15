Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 34.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338,519 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,137 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,355 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,371,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,949,000 after purchasing an additional 25,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,211,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,457,000 after purchasing an additional 219,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.10.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAH opened at $48.93 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average of $52.70.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.65%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

