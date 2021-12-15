Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 3,300 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 124,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 40,247 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after purchasing an additional 32,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,017,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $49.08 on Wednesday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $58.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 2.42.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 45.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

