Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 88.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $971,243,000 after buying an additional 180,474 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,579,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $965,133,000 after buying an additional 188,347 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,206,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $675,866,000 after buying an additional 18,788 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $449,186,000 after buying an additional 68,329 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $175,652,000 after buying an additional 205,244 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $50,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HII opened at $186.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.36 and a twelve month high of $224.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.10 and a 200 day moving average of $201.87.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.45 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.80.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

