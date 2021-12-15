Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.75.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $66,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,681 shares of company stock valued at $318,225. 50.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $111.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.86 and a fifty-two week high of $148.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.21. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of -385.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $256.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

