Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,530,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,951,000 after buying an additional 30,818 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cimpress by 5.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,102,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,526,000 after buying an additional 60,624 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Cimpress by 6.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 801,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,844,000 after buying an additional 50,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 361,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,161,000 after acquiring an additional 17,259 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,917,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $69.84 on Wednesday. Cimpress plc has a 12-month low of $68.36 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $657.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.32 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cimpress

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

