Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 2,300 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Invitae were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 729.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 61.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 38.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 68.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVTA shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.44.

Invitae stock opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.74. Invitae Co. has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $60.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.56.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $103,120.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $234,318.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $987,024 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

