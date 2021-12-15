Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes $439,000 Position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skillz by 3,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Skillz by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Skillz by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SKLZ shares. Citigroup started coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skillz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.41.

Skillz stock opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. Skillz Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $46.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.25.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer bought 19,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,956.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Paradise bought 432,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,969,207.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 618,560 shares of company stock valued at $7,224,009 in the last ninety days. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

