Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HVT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 62,620 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 571,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,425,000 after purchasing an additional 22,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

HVT stock opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The firm has a market cap of $555.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average of $36.78.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 33.30%. The company had revenue of $260.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

