Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $815,000 Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,537 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.49, for a total transaction of $10,057,109.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,542.92 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,033.40 and a 12 month high of $1,626.62. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,492.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1,469.11.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The company had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.