McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 21.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $31,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

NYSE:MKC opened at $91.58 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $98.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.27 and a 200-day moving average of $85.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.47.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.40%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

