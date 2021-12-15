Calamos Advisors LLC Takes $2.97 Million Position in Cascadia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CCAIU)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cascadia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CCAIU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CCAIU opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.97. Cascadia Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $11.61.

