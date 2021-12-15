J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $214,000 in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,120 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 990.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265,956 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $150,879,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,011,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 448.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,377,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,183 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BK. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $56.78 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.46 and a one year high of $60.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.61%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

