Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 572,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 139,051 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $33,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 95.2% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 20.7% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 73.8% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 571,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,310,000 after purchasing an additional 242,761 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $2,034,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $3,344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 105,616 shares of company stock worth $6,979,492 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $55.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.47. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.24 and a 12 month high of $75.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 41.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.67%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits, high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes, and power modules. It operates through the Capital Equipment and Aftermarket Products & Services (APS) segments.

