Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,674 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 135.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 166.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 62.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 3,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $199,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $2,757,448.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $46.98 on Wednesday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $71.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.36, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.44.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.91.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

