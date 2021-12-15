44,239 Shares in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO) Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $221,000.

Shares of FGRO opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.28.

