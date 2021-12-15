Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South State Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 46.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

KEY opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.60.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.47%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $256,516.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,619. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

