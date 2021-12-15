Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $351,000 Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 91.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 47,352 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Cognex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on Cognex from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

In other news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $248,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CGNX opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 1.66. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $72.85 and a twelve month high of $101.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.44 and a 200-day moving average of $83.35.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. Cognex’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.76%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.