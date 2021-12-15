Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 615.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54,368 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,155 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $3,279,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total value of $2,072,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $6,362,000 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LSI shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.03.

Shares of LSI opened at $141.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.42. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.77 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.22 and its 200-day moving average is $121.07.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.56%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

