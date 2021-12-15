5,139 Shares in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,139 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 78.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 5.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KB opened at $48.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.97. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.26 and a 52-week high of $53.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

