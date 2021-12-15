OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases New Shares in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 813.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

OVV stock opened at $32.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.45. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 3.63.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.67%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OVV. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

