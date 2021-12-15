Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Shares Gap Down to $20.00

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.00, but opened at $19.00. Imago BioSciences shares last traded at $20.30, with a volume of 4,011 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Imago BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.22.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). Research analysts anticipate that Imago BioSciences Inc will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Imago BioSciences during the third quarter worth $106,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Imago BioSciences during the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Imago BioSciences during the third quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

About Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.