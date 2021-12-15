$0.05 EPS Expected for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Chico’s FAS posted earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 113.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chico’s FAS.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,915,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,084,000 after acquiring an additional 111,198 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 25.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,978,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,261 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 38.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,660,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,507 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 5.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,206,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,401,000 after acquiring an additional 155,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 34.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,395,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,762,000 after acquiring an additional 618,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $5.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.55. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chico’s FAS (CHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.