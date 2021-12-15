$0.05 EPS Expected for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Chico’s FAS posted earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 113.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,915,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,084,000 after acquiring an additional 111,198 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 25.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,978,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,261 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 38.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,660,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,507 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 5.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,206,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,401,000 after acquiring an additional 155,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 34.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,395,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,762,000 after acquiring an additional 618,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $5.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.55. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chico’s FAS (CHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS)

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.