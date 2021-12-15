TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Shares Gap Down to $12.21

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.21, but opened at $11.79. TPG RE Finance Trust shares last traded at $11.76, with a volume of 3,018 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.90.

The firm has a market cap of $882.97 million, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 325.25 and a quick ratio of 325.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average of $12.98.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 44.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 6.2% during the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 395,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after buying an additional 23,133 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 26.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 25,063 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 14.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 283,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 36,312 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 47.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 81.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the period. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

