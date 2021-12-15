iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Shares Gap Down to $39.01

Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.01, but opened at $37.76. iShares MSCI France ETF shares last traded at $37.72, with a volume of 7,313 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.57.

Get iShares MSCI France ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the third quarter worth $94,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the second quarter worth $239,000.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.