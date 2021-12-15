Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Gap Down to $1.79

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.79, but opened at $1.74. Uxin shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 1,828 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.33. The firm has a market cap of $622.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.32.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.03 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uxin during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,479,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Uxin in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Uxin in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Uxin in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,718,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Uxin in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

About Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

