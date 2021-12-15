Physicians Realty Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 11,998 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 11,663% compared to the average volume of 102 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DOC shares. Raymond James cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,011,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 507,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 187,956 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 14.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 687,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,122,000 after acquiring an additional 85,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.60%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

