Playtika Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 5,020 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 631% compared to the typical volume of 687 put options.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLTK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday, December 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Playtika in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.46.

Shares of PLTK opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44. Playtika has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $36.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $635.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. Playtika had a net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.71%. Playtika’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Antokol acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $3,243,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Playtika by 175,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

