The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 4,450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 88,714 shares.The stock last traded at $22.25 and had previously closed at $22.29.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.

Get The India Fund alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in The India Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The India Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in The India Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The India Fund by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in The India Fund by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 33,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The India Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IFN)

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.