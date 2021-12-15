Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Has $4.48 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,890 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 5.8% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 24.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Yale University bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $163,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT opened at $328.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $324.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.43. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $211.94 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

