Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 12,497,383 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,497,383 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 26.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,813 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.6% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,630,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth $43,250,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 61,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,167,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. Barclays boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,016.93.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,190.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,424.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,572.96. The stock has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 748.68 and a beta of 1.47. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,018.73 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

