indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CTO Scott David Kee Sells 247,660 Shares of Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CTO Scott David Kee sold 247,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $2,954,583.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Scott David Kee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Scott David Kee sold 352,340 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $4,256,267.20.

Shares of INDI opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.97. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $16.33.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INDI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDI. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in indie Semiconductor by 470.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

