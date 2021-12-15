Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,973.70 ($118.59).

JET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,930 ($118.01) to GBX 8,910 ($117.75) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a £105 ($138.76) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,600 ($113.65) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,632 ($114.07) to GBX 6,527 ($86.26) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of JET opened at GBX 3,937 ($52.03) on Wednesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of GBX 3,930.86 ($51.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 9,204 ($121.63). The company has a market capitalization of £8.37 billion and a PE ratio of -12.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,130.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,984.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

