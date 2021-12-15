Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince Sells 52,385 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $7,564,394.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total transaction of $7,632,494.50.

On Friday, November 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total transaction of $11,259,631.90.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.70, for a total transaction of $11,089,904.50.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $9,100,322.20.

On Monday, October 18th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $9,205,092.20.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $6,660,228.90.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $132.00 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.57 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.39.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 650.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 35.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 434.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on NET shares. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.98.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

