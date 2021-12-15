Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.56.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYNE. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 380,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. 35.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZYNE opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $132.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.30.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

