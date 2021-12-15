Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,329,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,623,000 after buying an additional 1,987,943 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 6,125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 440,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,859,000 after buying an additional 433,525 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,187,000 after buying an additional 160,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,507,000 after buying an additional 114,053 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.73. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.56 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.84.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.15). BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 939.99% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The company had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s quarterly revenue was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

