Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 752 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,786,000 after acquiring an additional 32,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,642,000 after purchasing an additional 24,441 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 9.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,135,000 after purchasing an additional 62,692 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 14.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 660,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,108,000 after purchasing an additional 83,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 573,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software stock opened at $405.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.48. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.44 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $485.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.29.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAYC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.88.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

