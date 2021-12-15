Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 135,178 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 96.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,178 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in PACCAR by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 5.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 38.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PCAR stock opened at $88.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.88. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.18.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

