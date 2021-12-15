Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 1,804 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 91.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. OTR Global lowered Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.17.

DG opened at $225.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.80.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

