Covenant Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,683 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,266 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $132.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $235.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $137.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.73.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,829. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

