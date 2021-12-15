Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 60.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 96.4% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $298.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $294.06 and its 200-day moving average is $285.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.56%.

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.67.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

