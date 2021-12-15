Covenant Asset Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $143.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.60. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $116.08 and a 1-year high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

