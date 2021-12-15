Covenant Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,931 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,938,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,606,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,002,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in AbbVie by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,470,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,775,000 after buying an additional 1,168,684 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $812,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,752 shares of company stock worth $34,342,687 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $127.29 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.55 and a 12 month high of $127.85. The firm has a market cap of $224.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.17 and its 200-day moving average is $114.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.69.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

