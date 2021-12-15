Private Advisor Group LLC Has $236,000 Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,472 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zynga by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,302,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,300 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zynga by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,253,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,806 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Zynga by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 4,032,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,854 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Zynga by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,446 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Zynga by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,863,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,100 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZNGA. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

In other news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 15,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $127,544.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $68,435.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 127,137 shares of company stock valued at $993,964 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.66 and a beta of 0.13. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.57.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

