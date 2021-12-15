Covenant Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 1.2% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,513 shares of company stock worth $15,972,182. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $229.72 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.31 and a 12-month high of $241.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.57.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

