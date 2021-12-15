Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems makes up approximately 1.7% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPWR. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 121.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPWR opened at $477.92 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.51 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $525.52 and a 200-day moving average of $463.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 107.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.50.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total value of $5,247,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $2,444,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,301 shares of company stock worth $25,798,974 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

